KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 374.84

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main. No trading in the instrument USDKZT_TОD and EURUSD_TOD was held on KASE today due to the holiday on November 12 in the US (Veterans Days). 19 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT374.84 per US dollar with the trading volume of USD44,550 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT53.9205 per yuan (KZT+0.2435), the trades volume - CNY1,100 th. (CNY+100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.