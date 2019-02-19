KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 375.48 (-0.78)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 17 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT375.48 per dollar (KZT-0.78), at the trades volume of USD61,400 th. (USD +6,000 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.6800 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.6900 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT55.4900 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY50 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.