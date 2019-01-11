KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 375.66 (+1,03)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 19 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT375.66 per dollar (KZT+1.03), at the trades volume of USD33,600 th. (USD-20,250 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT433.40 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.6160 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.6260 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT55.6990 per yuan (KZT+0.5120), with the trading volume of CNY700 th. (CNY-1,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.