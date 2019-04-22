KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 376.99 (-2.30)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. No trading in the instruments EURKZT_TОD and EURUSD_TOD was held on KASE today due to the holiday on April 22 in Germany and Great Britain (Easter Monday). 19 members of KASE traded in the session.



Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT376.99 per dollar (KZT-2.30) at the trades volume of USD152,725 th. (USD+134,235 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.9060 per ruble; the

ask made up KZT5.9120 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT56.1138 per yuan (KZT-0.5562), the trades volume -

CNY800 th. (CNY+300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, KASE's press service reports.