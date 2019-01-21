KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.79

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main. No trading in the instruments USDKZT_TОD and EURUSD_TOD was held on KASE today due to the holiday on January 21 in the U.S. (Martin Luther King Jr. Day). 17 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT378.79 per US dollar at the trades volume USD16,250 th.

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7100 per ruble at the trades volume RUB10,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT55.7569 per yuan (KZT-0.0313), with the trading volume of CNY3.650 th. (CNY+2.800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.