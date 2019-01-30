KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.83

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 18 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made up KZT379.83 per dollar (KZT-0.83), at the trades volume of USD24,800 th. (USD+4,850 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7650 per ruble at the trades volume RUB5,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT56.4300 per yuan (KZT+0.0750), with the trading volume of CNY500 th. (CNY-200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.