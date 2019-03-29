KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.36
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT380.36 per dollar (KZT+0.30) at the trades volume of
USD61,566 th. (USD+25,306 th.);
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT427.59 per euro (KZT+0.48), at the trades volume of EUR430
th. (EUR-270 th.);
- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8650 per ruble at the trades volume RUB15,000 th.;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT56.4344 per yuan (KZT+0.1689), the trades volume CNY1,800 th. (CNY+900 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.