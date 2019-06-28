KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.38 (+0.53)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 21 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT380.38 per dollar (KZT+0.53) at the trades volume of USD37,366 th. (USD-61,334 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT432.35 per euro, the trades volume - EUR300 th.

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT6.0300 per ruble; the ask made up KZT6.0400 per ruble;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT55.3000 per yuan; the ask made up KZT55.3600 per yuan;

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.