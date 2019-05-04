EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:17, 04 May 2019 | GMT +6

    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.86 (-1.11)

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - - The morning foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in the instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, RUBKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays on May 1 to 4 in the People's Republic of China, on May 1 to 5 in the Russian Federation, and the move of the day-off in Kazakhstan from May 4 (Thursday) to May 10 (Friday). 17 banks traded in the session.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT380.86 per dollar (KZT-1.11), at the trades volume of USD16,500 th. (USD-14,000 th.);

    All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.

    Tags:
    Economy Banks KASE National Bank of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!