KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.97 (+2.86)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 19 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT380.97 per US dollar (KZT+2.86), at the trading volume of USD145,250 (USD+50,850 th.);

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT381.17 per US dollar (KZT+2.79), at the trading volume of USD4,600 th. (USD+4,150 th.)

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4200 per ruble at the trades volume RUB30,000 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT55.4460 per yuan; the ask made up KZT55.4860 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.