KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 381.35

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in the instruments CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays from February 4 to February 10 in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year, Spring Festival). 17 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made up KZT381.35 per dollar (KZT+1.29), at the trades volume of USD16,900 th. (USD-38,150 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.8300 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB10,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT56.5789 per yuan (KZT+0.0389), with the trading volume of CNY3,700 th. (CNY+3,500 th.)

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the indicated instruments this session is the main one.