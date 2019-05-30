KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 381.68 (-0.01)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 20 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT381.68 per dollar (KZT-0.01) at the trades volume of

USD46,620 th. (USD+10,320 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up EUR425.40 per euro at the trades volume of EUR150 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.8820 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.8920 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT55.1207 per yuan (KZT+0.0257), the trades volume -

CNY2,100 th. (CNY+1,860 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.