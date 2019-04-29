KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 381.90 (+1.01)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 16 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT381.90 per US dollar (KZT+1.01), at the trades volume of

USD16,370 th. (USD-790 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT426.40 per euro (KZT+2.80), the trades volume - EUR200 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.8980 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.9080 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT56.6900 per yuan (KZT+0.3155), the trades volume -

CNY500 th. (CNY-3,375 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.