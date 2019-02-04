KASE morning session: USDKZT_TОМ = 382.48 (-0.26)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in the instruments CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays from February 4 to February 10 in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year, Spring Festival). 17 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made up KZT382.48 per dollar (KZT-0.26), at the trades volume of

USD32,800 th. (USD+15,900 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.8370 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.8470 per ruble

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.