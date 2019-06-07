KASE morning session: USDKZT_TОМ = 383.43
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT383.43 per dollar (KZT-1.10) at the trades volume of USD164,180 th. (USD+11,200 th.);
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.8920 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.9020 per ruble.
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on CNYKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.