KASE morning session: USDKZT_TОМ = 383.46

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the move of the day-off from Saturday, December 29, to Monday, December 31, in the Republic of Kazakhstan and in the Russian Federation. 17 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT383.46 per dollar, at the trades volume of USD37,100 th.;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5267 per ruble, at the trades volume of RUB15,000 th.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a correspondinginstrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.