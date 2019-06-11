KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 383.68 (+0.64)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 22 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT383.68 per dollar (KZT+0.64) at the trades volume of

USD94,500 th. (USD-102,540 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.9330 per ruble, the

ask - KZT5.9430 per ruble;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT55.3500 per yuan, the ask - KZT55.4200 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.