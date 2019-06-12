KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 384.06 (+0.31)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. No trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOD was held on KASE today due to the holiday on June 12 in the Russian Federation (Russia Day). 21 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT384.06 per dollar (KZT+0.31) at the trades volume of

USD105,600 th. (USD+11,100 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up EUR435.65 per euro at the trades volume of EUR200 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT55.4422 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY900 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.