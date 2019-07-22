EN
    17:15, 22 July 2019

    KASE: USDKZT_TOM = 384.37 (-0.52)

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) announces the closing at 17:00 o'clock, Almaty time, of the trading in instruments of the foreign currency market with settlement on the next business day or on the second day business after the trading day.

    Instrument USDKZT_TOM
    Average weighted rate, KZT 384.37
    Trend, KZT -0.52
    Volume, th. units 92,724
    Trend, th. units +33,444
    Bid 383.95
    Ask 384.09


    Trends in this communication are indicated relative to respective values of the previous trading day. If no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded on the previous trading day, the trend is not indicated.

    26 members of KASE traded in the session.

