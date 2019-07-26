KASE: USDKZT_TOM = 384.92 (+0.12)

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) announces the closing at 17:00 o'clock, Almaty time, of the trading in instruments of the foreign currency market with settlement on the next business day or on the second business day after the trading day.

Trends in this communication are indicated relative to respective values of the previous trading day. If no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded on the previous trading day, the trend is not indicated.

23 members of KASE traded in the session.