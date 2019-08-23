KASE: USDKZT_TOM = 386.27 (+0.23)

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) announces the closing at 17:00 o'clock, Almaty time, of the trading in instruments of the foreign currency market with settlement on the next business day or on the second business day after the trading day.





Instrument USDKZT_TOM Average weighted rate, KZT 386.27 Trend, KZT+0.23 +0.23 Volume, th. units 150,391 Trend, th. units +54,707 Bid 386.05 Ask 386.15