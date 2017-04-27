Kashagan already generates positive cash flow – SamrukKazyna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kashagan already generates positive cash flow, Executive Vice President – Financial Director of JSC NC KazMunayGas Dauren Karabayev said at a briefing held in the office of the Central Communications Service.

“The paces of production at Kashagan presently makes around 180,000 barrels per day,” he said and reminded that this indicator will be increased to 370,000 barrels per day.

“As per preliminary estimations, SamrukKazyna and KazMunayGas will jointly receive net profit approximately at $18mln. It means that the project covers all its operating costs, capital investments and already generates positive cash flow for its partners,” Dauren Karabayev said.