Kashagan crude production to reach 450,000 b/d

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Kashagan oil output will climb to 450,000 barrels a day, Kazinform reports.



"Currently, its crude production stands at 325,000 barrels a day under the first stage of the field development. It is expected to modernize sour gas injection compressors at the offshore complex sites and install an additional compressor at the existing drilling island to recover 370,000 b/d in the nearest future," Bruno Jardin, Managing Director at North Caspian Operating Company B.V, told celebrating the 25th anniversary since the beginning of realization of the project.



"It is also expected to perform additional drilling and pipeline installation works at the offshore facilities. Such upgrading with backing from the Government and investors will let embark on a new level of oil recovery exceeding the predicted level of 450,000 barrels per day set for the first stage of Kashagan exploitation," he added.