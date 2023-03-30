EN
    15:31, 30 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kashagan oil field operator may be fined for $5.1bln

    Photo from open sources
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed it had filed a claim against the Kashagan oil field operator, North Caspian Operating Company, for breaking the environmental protection rules, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The ministry said NCOC stored double the amount of sulfur permitted on site.

    According to Bloomberg, Kazakhstan filed the claim against the giant oil consortium for $5.1 billion or 2.3 trillion tenge in environmental protection fines.

    The Ecology Ministry added that a court will determine the amount of fine. It is unclear when the court hearing will take place.

    The ecology department of Atyrau region carried out the inspection of NCOC activity on March 6.


    Kazakhstan Environment Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
