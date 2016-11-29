Kashagan oil production reached 479 thousand tons

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - In September oil extraction was resumed on Kashagan offshore field in Atyrau region. As of November 25 production of commercial oil reached 479 thousand tons.

"Other than oil commercial gas is also produced on the field. So far gas production has equaled 97 million cubic meters. At present commissioning of the new facilities which are to ramp up production is underway", NCOC press service told.

As earlier reported by the Energy Ministry of the RoK, it was planned to produce about 4 - 8 million tons of Kashagan oil in 2017. After reaching the "peak" level daily production can be 1,5 million barrels of oil per day day.