Kashagan oil production to reach 8,9 m tons in 2017

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is now in Atyrau on a working visit, have participated in the official presentation of Kashagan field - a world's largest and the country's first offshore field.

"On November 1, 2016 production on Kashagan reached the commercial level - more than 75 thousand oil barrels per day. Now the production level is being built up to the level of 180 thousand barrels per day. Till the end of 2016 it is planned to produce about 1 million tons of oil and 680 million cubic meters of gas. In 2017 the production goal is 8,9 million tons of oil and 5,6 billion cubic meters of gas. In the next years we plan to increase production to 13 million tons of oil and 9 billion cubic meters of gas a year", - Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev informed the President.