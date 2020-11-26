EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:33, 26 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kashagan produces and exports 50 millionth ton of oil

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Kashagan oilfield in the Caspian shelf reached another milestone since its relaunch in 2016. It produced and exported the 50 millionth ton of oil, the press service of the operator of the North Caspian Project for the oilfield development said.

    The Kashagan continues its work, ensures stability, reliability and integrity of equipment for oil production under the giant oilfield's development phase 1.


    Tags:
    Oil & Gas Kashagan Oil and Gas для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!