Kashagan's launch of paramount importance for Kazakhstan economy - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev named the launch of the Kashagan oilfield in late September 2016 one of the main factors of economic growth in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, the launch of Kashagan field provided additional 75 thousand barrels of oil per day.



In November this year oil production grew 3% compared to last year. As the result, in 11 months of this year Kazakhstan topped the target by 2.4%. Oil production totaled 70.8 million tons compared to 69.2 million tons planned.



Tengizchevroil exceeded the target by 2.8% producing 26.5 million tons, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. - by 0.2% producing 8.2 million tons, Mangistaumunaigaz - by 0.5% producing 6.2 million tons, and CNPC-Aktobemunaigaz - by 3.8% by producing 3.9 million tons.