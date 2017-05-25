Kashagan to increase daily oil output by 80,000 barrels

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The North Caspian Operating Corporation which develops Kashagan oil deposit plans to increase oil output by 80,000 barrels per day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“The company plans to divide its activity into consistently managed stages. Each of these stages should be considered as a separate project, whose profitability must be clearly justified, while pay-off period of the investors’ expenditures must be guaranteed. One of such projects is the modification of the existing installations and increasing the capacities of raw gas compressing. This will enable us to increase oil output by 80,000 barrels per day,” Technical Director of the NCOC Ram Sitharam says.