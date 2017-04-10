Kashmir violence: Six killed in clashes during by-election

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Six people are dead and scores injured after police clashed with protesters during a by-election in Indian-administered Kashmir, Kazinform has learned from BBC .

Paramilitary forces fired bullets and shotgun pellets as people protesting against Indian rule stormed polling stations near Srinagar.

Separatist leaders had called for a boycott of the vote.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is at the center of a decades-old territorial dispute between India and Pakistan.

India accuses Pakistan of supporting separatist sentiment in Kashmir, but Islamabad denies this.

Both countries claim Kashmir in its entirety and control different parts of it.

The region has seen heightened tension and increased unrest since July last year when influential militant Burhan Wani was killed by Indian forces.

