Kaspersky Lab and Universoft IT join efforts to improve the level of cybersecurity in Uzbekistan

Universoft IT LLC will present the first locally developed anti-virus solution in Uzbekistan with the support of Kaspersky Lab, UzA reports.

As a result of the partnership, Universoft IT will offer its customers the first security solution under its brand – the Uzguard AV software product. The solution will be based on Kaspersky Lab technologies. It will undergo the necessary certification and fully comply with the national standards of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

“We are pleased to cooperate with a recognized player in cybersecurity – the Universoft IT”, said Valeriy Zubanov, Managing Director of Kaspersky Lab in Central Asia and Mongolia. “Uniting our efforts will allow us to create innovative and effective solutions that are in demand and recognized in Uzbekistan. This partnership emphasizes the country’s strategic importance for our company in Central Asia”.

In turn, the representative of Universoft IT LLC, Damir Jabborzoda, commented on the importance of establishing a partnership between the two companies:

“Cybersecurity is important for any industry, and we strive to offer customers appropriate solutions and services”, he said. “We have accumulated extensive experience in software development and maintenance, as well as in building secure IT infrastructures. Partnership with Kaspersky Lab will allow us to increase our competencies and strengthen our portfolio with products that meet international standards in information security”.

The activities of Universoft IT are aimed at import substitution in the high-tech sector. The company focuses on creating new products for Uzbekistan that contribute to ensuring the technological sovereignty of the Republic of Uzbekistan.