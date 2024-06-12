EN
    12:17, 12 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls visit of South Korean President historic

    Kazakhstan, South Korea
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the visit of the South Korean President to Kazakhstan a historic event, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Presidents of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea held talks in the extended attendance.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it is the first visit of the South Korean President to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan follows the economic achievements of South Korea, its culture, and traditions. The Kazakh President added that countries respect national interests and form an efficient model of cooperation.

    He expressed confidence that talks would expand Kazakhstan – South Korea integration and bring bilateral ties to a new level.

    The Kazakh President also said the visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol is a good opportunity to strengthen the close partnership between Kazakhstan and South Korea based on strong ties of friendship and mutual support.

