EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:46, 21 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses Almaty people

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated people of Almaty on Nauryz, Kazinform reports.

    He noted that this year people celebrate Nauryz with great hopes and faith in future. January this year many innocent people were injured and killed; great damage was inflicted to the city infrastructure.

    He stressed that thanks to unity and solidarity the people of Kazakhstan overcame that hardship.

    As the President highlighted large-scale reforms, and construction of New Kazakhstan are awaiting ahead.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!