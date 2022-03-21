Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses Almaty people

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated people of Almaty on Nauryz, Kazinform reports.

He noted that this year people celebrate Nauryz with great hopes and faith in future. January this year many innocent people were injured and killed; great damage was inflicted to the city infrastructure.

He stressed that thanks to unity and solidarity the people of Kazakhstan overcame that hardship.

As the President highlighted large-scale reforms, and construction of New Kazakhstan are awaiting ahead.