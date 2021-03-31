Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses informal summit of Turkic Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed the participants of the informal summit of the Turkic Council taking place online, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his opening remarks, the Kazakh President reminded that the summit was due to take place in Turkestan and moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The Kazakh President expressed confidence that the Council will convene as usual once the pandemic is over and at the same time congratulated all on the Nauryz holidays, which is celebrated by the Turkic speaking nations, whishing the fraternal countries wellbeing.

Being the moderator the President of Kazakhstan opened the informal summit of the Turkic Council.

The documentary about the city of Turkestan was shown during the opening session of the summit.

The informal summit of the Turkic Council taking place via videoconference is to be addressed by First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as will feature reports by the Heads of State, and Secretary-General of the Turkic Council.