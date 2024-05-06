EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:56, 06 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić eye stepping up bilateral coperation

    Kazakhstan and Serbia
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the phone talk, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić touched upon the issues of stepping up bilateral cooperation through implementation of earlier reached agreements and organization of President Tokayev’s visit to Belgrade in second half of 2024.

    The sides also exchanged their views on the most pressing issues of regional and international agenda.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Politics Kazakhstan-Serbia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!