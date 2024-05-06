Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić eye stepping up bilateral coperation

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the phone talk, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić touched upon the issues of stepping up bilateral cooperation through implementation of earlier reached agreements and organization of President Tokayev’s visit to Belgrade in second half of 2024.

The sides also exchanged their views on the most pressing issues of regional and international agenda.