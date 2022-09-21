Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Guterres hold talks

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM As part of the working visit to New York President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting the parties discussed the present state and prospects for strengthening multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and UN.

Special attention was drawn to the efforts aimed at the development of participatory approaches to the solution of pressing challenges of modernity.

The sides also debated the progress of implementation of the initiative of the Head of State to create the UN Hub for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. The UN Secretary-General voiced his support of this important initiative.He also highly appreciated the Kazakh President’s largescale reforms.

In a conclusion the Head of State invited António Guterres to visit Kazakhstan.









Photo: akorda.kz