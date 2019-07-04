Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Arnaud Breuillac had talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Arnaud Breuillac, President, Exploration & Production at Total, the Akorda press service reports.

The Kazakh President noted fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and the international company.



In his turn, Arnaud Breuillac thanked the President for the meeting and expressed hope for further effective cooperation between Total and Kazakhstan, also within the consortium working on the Kashagan field development. He also stated that there is potential for stepping up production on Kashagan and that the company is ready to contribute to safe and effective work of the project.