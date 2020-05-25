Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talk over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation, the Akorda press service reports.

The Presidents exchanged Eid-al-Fitr greetings wishing fraternal nations of Kazakhstan and Turkey welfare and prosperity.

The Heads of State debated practical measures taken by the countries to fight COVID-19. The President of Turkey highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts to curb virus spread, assist people, small and medium- sized business. In his turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Turkey for support and humanitarian aid of medical supplies.

Besides, the parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Turkey ties.

In a conclusion President Tokayev invited Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to visit Kazakhstan.