    19:30, 25 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talk over phone

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Presidents exchanged Eid-al-Fitr greetings wishing fraternal nations of Kazakhstan and Turkey welfare and prosperity.

    The Heads of State debated practical measures taken by the countries to fight COVID-19. The President of Turkey highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts to curb virus spread, assist people, small and medium- sized business. In his turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Turkey for support and humanitarian aid of medical supplies.

    Besides, the parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Turkey ties.

    In a conclusion President Tokayev invited Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to visit Kazakhstan.


