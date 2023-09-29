Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe hold talks

On the margins of the Berlin Global Dialogue forum, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka President, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

In the course of the conversation, the Head of State noted that the two countries have strong partnership relations based on mutual support and meaningful political dialogue.

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized the need to take effective measures at the government level to unlock the existing potential of trade and investment ties.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed the importance of easing visa requirements and establishing direct regular flights between the two countries.

The sides also discussed important aspects of interaction within the framework of international organizations, including at the UN level.

The Head of State invited the Sri Lanka leader to participate in the Astana International Forum scheduled for 2024.