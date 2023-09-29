EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:06, 29 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe hold talks

    Kazakh President
    Photo: akorda.kz

    On the margins of the Berlin Global Dialogue forum, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka President, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    In the course of the conversation, the Head of State noted that the two countries have strong partnership relations based on mutual support and meaningful political dialogue.

    The President of Kazakhstan emphasized the need to take effective measures at the government level to unlock the existing potential of trade and investment ties.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed the importance of easing visa requirements and establishing direct regular flights between the two countries.

    The sides also discussed important aspects of interaction within the framework of international organizations, including at the UN level.

    The Head of State invited the Sri Lanka leader to participate in the Astana International Forum scheduled for 2024.

    Tags:
    President
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!