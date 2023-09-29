Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and STADA Group Vice President Christos Gallis have talks

Prospects for cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals were discussed during the meeting, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that STADA is one of the three leading companies in the Kazakhstani market in the segment of consumer health products. According to him, a striking example of successful and dynamically developing cooperation is the opening of the company's office in Almaty.

The President emphasized that Kazakhstan is actively working to create a biotechnology cluster. According to him, STADA has great opportunities to join forces with the national holding QazBioPharm in the field of research and production.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the German company to carry out joint research and development, organize production, exchange experience and improve the skills of specialists.

In turn, Christos Gallis expressed interest in deepening cooperation and stressed the company's readiness to explore opportunities to invest in medical projects and programs in Kazakhstan.

STADA is one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality pharmaceuticals. The company sells its products in 120 countries around the world.