Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin have talks

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin are holding the high-level talks in Moscow, the President’s press secretary Berik Uali said.

«The sides are expected to debate prospects for the development of multifaceted strategic partnership between the two nations. Following the talks, the Heads of State are to make a joint statement for mass media,» the Facebook account of Berik Uali reads.

The meeting is to be broadcast after 06:00 p.m. Nur-Sultan time on Khabar 24 TV Channel.