Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAIZNFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who is in Moscow for a working visit held a meeting with President of Russian Vladimir Putin, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The two heads of state discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations and key issues of interaction at the regional level.

The Kazakh President thanked the Russian leader for the invitation to visit Moscow and traditional hospitality.

The two leaders noted with content the successful development of multilateral contacts and confirmed mutual desire to deepen the political, economic, trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties.

«During the upcoming talks we plan to hold an exchange of views on an entire range of current issues that are of strategic interest to both states,» said Tokayev.

The Russian Head also stated his intention to step up the economic interaction between the two countries.

«I’m pleased to reiterate that Russia is a large trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan, with both countries actively cooperating within international platforms. We also cooperate within large international organizations beyond the post-Soviet space. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. A whole range of serious events is planned. I am sure that they will benefit our business, humanitarian ties. There is room for improvement as there are joint projects in space, energy, and mechanical engineering,» said Putin.

During the meeting, both Presidents paid special attention to the cooperation in the education sphere. Taking into account the demand for highly qualified specialists in engineering and technology the agreements to expand the network of branches of leading Russian universities in Kazakhstan and to train specialists through the Bolashak program in Russia were reached.

Following the talks, a number of documents in education, railway transport, digitalization, space exploration, and preparation of atomic energy specialists were signed.