EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:50, 02 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin talked over phone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin talked over phone, the Akorda press service reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin discussed topical issues related to the economic situation of the two countries and bilateral cooperation in trade and economic areas.

    When discussing the situation over Ukraine, President Tokayev stressed the exceptional importance of reaching compromise agreements during negotiations.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!