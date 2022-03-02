Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin talked over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin talked over phone, the Akorda press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin discussed topical issues related to the economic situation of the two countries and bilateral cooperation in trade and economic areas.

When discussing the situation over Ukraine, President Tokayev stressed the exceptional importance of reaching compromise agreements during negotiations.