Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping have talks

BEIJING. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, the Akorda press service reports.

The National Anthems of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China were played during the official welcoming ceremony of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping. The Chief of the Guard of Honor gave a welcoming report, and bypassed the guard of Honor. Then they reviewed the Guard of Honor Company, which was accompanied by artillery volleys.

At the end of the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping proceeded to the hall of negotiations.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that he was happy to meet again with the Chinese leader a few months after the Shanghai Cooperation Summit held in Bishkek. Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed greetings and best wishes from his friend, the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to the President of China.

«Our meeting takes place on the eve of the 70th anniversary of China. This is a very big historical date. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you and the people of China on this date. China has approached this anniversary with great success in socio-economic and political development. I believe that this event is of great historical importance not only for the People's Republic of China, but also for the whole world. The whole world is watching the development of your state with great attention,» the Head of State underscored.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the 70-year path has been very difficult for China, but thanks to the reforms that were launched in the late 1970s under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping, the Chinese people have made tremendous progress in their development.

«We believe that China's success is a serious basis for the development of cooperation between our countries. Today we will sign a Joint statement confirming that Kazakhstan and China will develop a long-term, strategic, comprehensive partnership. This agreement, reached at the highest level, is a solid legal and political basis for our further cooperation,» the President of Kazakhstan stressed.

In his welcoming words, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that Kazakhstan is a major country in Central Asia and has a great influence in Central Eurasia.

«Under the leadership of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, your country has achieved impressive success, created a model of development with national specifics. When you became President, you proclaimed the three principles of your policy - continuity, justice and progress. Your goals are to develop the economy, create jobs, combat corruption, and increase the level of social protection. All these meet the aspirations of the people of Kazakhstan. All your undertakings are aimed at it. I wish the friendly people of Kazakhstan well-being and prosperity,» the Chinese leader said.

Following the talks, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of China Xi Jinping signed the following documents:

1. The Joint statement by the Heads of States;

2. The Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of China on cooperation in the field of aviation search and rescue of civil aircrafts;

3. The Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of China on the implementation of the cooperation Plan for the connectivity of the «Nurly Zhol» New Economic Policy and the construction of the «Silk Road Economic Belt»;

4. The Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of China on cooperation on the project of providing a supercomputer to the Kazakh side by the Government of China;

5. The Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Commerce of China;

6. The Protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the General Administration of Customs of China on inspection, quarantine and veterinary and sanitary requirements for dairy products exported from Kazakhstan to China;

7. The Protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the General Administration of Customs of China on inspection, quarantine and veterinary and sanitary requirements for wool raw materials exported from Kazakhstan to China;

8. The Memorandum between the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan and the General Administration of Customs of China on strengthening cooperation in the field of border protection of intellectual property rights;

9. The Protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the General Customs Administration of China on inspection, quarantine and veterinary and sanitary requirements for flax exported from Kazakhstan to China;

10. The Technical specification of the exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles transported across the customs borders of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China.



















