Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Zhamilya Serkebayeva discuss classical music development in Kazakhstan

The Head of State received merited figure of Kazakhstan Zhamilya Serkebayeva, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

They shared views on the cultural life of Almaty and prospects for the development of classical music in Kazakhstan.

The President highly appreciated the talent and professionalism of Zhamilya Serkebayeva noting her wide recognition not only in Kazakhstan but also abroad.

In her turn, Zhamilya Serkebayeva thanked the Head of State for supporting music and shared views on how to improve the music infrastructure of Kazakhstan.