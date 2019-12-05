19:13, 05 December 2019 | GMT +6
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Angela Merkel debate strategic economic partnership development prospects
BERLIN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is paying an official visit to Germany, and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel took part today in the extended-attendance meeting in Berlin.
The meeting focused on bolstering bilateral relations and prospects for the development of strategic economic partnership, the Akorda press service reports.
Besides, the sides debated cooperation in spheres such as education, science and culture.