Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announces additional social assistance for people with 1st degree of disability

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the XX Congress of Nur Otan Party President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced additional social assistance for handicapped people with 1st degree of disability, Kazinform reports.

Social assistance will be provided to all people with special needs, 1st degree of disability, who need constant care with no personal assistant. In this case special assistance will make up to 1.4-fold of minimum wage. Within five years ahead people who need special care will be provided with technical aids. Besides, they will be provided with the full complex of rehabilitation and recreational services.