Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announces snap presidential election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Addressing the nation of Kazakhstan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced snap election of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear compatriots, I am addressing each of you! In accordance with the country's Constitution, I made a decision to hold snap election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 9, 2019," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State pointed out that on this matter, he had consulted with the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, the speakers of both houses of the Parliament, the Prime Minister of the country, conferred with the Constitutional Council upon his decision, and met with leaders of parliamentary parties.



"The decision on the early elections is crucial and necessary," he said.