Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approves 2029 National Development Plan of Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved the 2029 National Development Plan of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In his State-of-the-Nation Address in 2023, the Head of State stressed the need to develop a new paradigm of the country’s economic development to embrak on a path of steady, high quality and inclusive growth trajectory.

The 2029 National Development Plan outlines the priorities of Kazakhstan’s development in a midterm outlook.

The document also outlines five principles underlying the economic transformations:

Liberalization and stimulation of competition for increasing global competitiveness and improvement of the quality of goods and services;

Protection of entrepreneurship and clear, predictable and attractive economic policy for investors, which will enable to provide sufficient investments for economic growth;

Unlocking Kazakhstanis' potential with the focus on ensuring quality education and support of entrepreneurship and creative initiative;

Focus on productivity improvement and complexity of the economy through the expansion of innovation activity, modernization and digitalization of industries and enterprises;

Prevention of critical gaps in the development of regions and creation of conditions for unlocking the regions’ potential and ensuring more economic independence.

The 2029 National Plan determines 17 development trends united in four blocks.

The decree of the President of Kazakhstan enters into force on the day it is signed.