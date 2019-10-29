Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Almaty city, press secretary of the president Berik Uali has confirmed.

Uali revealed the program of President Tokayev’s two-day visit to Almaty in a Facebook post. According to him, the President will familiarize with the presentation of the Zhana Almaty Program, hand over keys to apartments to orphanage alumni as well as chair the session on socioeconomic development of Almaty city. Tokayev is also expected to survey the work of the Tech Garden innovative cluster and the Investment House, and to pay a visit to the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

On the second day of his visit to Almaty, the Head of State will hold a number of meetings in his residence.